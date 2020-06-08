Hidalgo County reports 26 new coronavirus cases, includes health department employee

Hidalgo County announced on Monday 26 more people tested positive for the coronavirus. Bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 759.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, one of the new cases involves a county employee who works in the health department. Officials say the employee never had contact with the public when they became infected.

Four residents from Edinburg, seven from McAllen, five from Mission, four from San Juan, three Pharr residents, a person in their 50s from Mercedes, and two other individuals in their 20s tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the total number of people who have be infected with the virus, 423 have been released from isolation, according to the new release. Thirty-eight people are being hospitalized, including two in intensive care units. Twelve deaths related to the virus have been reported.

More than 23,550 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County. Officials say there are currently 1,758 tests pending results.