Hidalgo County reports 28 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Sunday reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total included deaths reported on Saturday and Sunday.

“I decided to lift the county’s Shelter at Home mandate when new safety orders go into effect one minute after midnight tonight, with added safety measures for our Winter Texan guests arriving in the county,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “But these numbers should offer a warning that this deadly disease hasn’t gone away and we should all continue to exercise caution when leaving our homes.”

Since the pandemic started, 1,409 people in Hidalgo County have died as a result of the virus.

Hidalgo County also reported that 111 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,446.