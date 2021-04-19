Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 190 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 190 positive cases.
Two women in their 50s from Pharr and San Juan and one man in his 40s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
It's unclear when they died.
Since the pandemic began, 2,804 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.
The county also reported 190 new positive cases. Of the cases, 37 are confirmed, 153 are probable and zero are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, 87,159 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.
