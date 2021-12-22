Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 246 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 246 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The victims were a McAllen woman over the age of 70, a Mission man in his 40s and a Mission woman in her 50s, according to the report. Out of the three victims, two were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The 246 people who tested positive is an increase of 90 people from Tuesday, when the county reported 156 new cases of the disease and two deaths related to COVID-19.

The 246 people who tested positive in Wednesday’s report are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 56 12-19 48 20s 43 30s 30 40s 31 50s 15 60s 15 70+ 8 Total: 246

A total of 77 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 68 adult patients and nine pediatric patients.

Of the 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 are in intensive care units. They include 21 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 24 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 860 staff members and 4,484 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 122,378 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,522 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 998 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.