Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 390 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 389 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman over the age of 70 from McAllen and two men from Weslaco in their 20s and 40s died as a result of the virus, according to a Thursday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,955 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 83 are confirmed and 307 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 157 people in the 0-19 age group

• 58 people in their 20s

• 70 people in their 30s

• 45 people in their 40s

• 30 people in their 50s

• 16 people in their 60s

• 14 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, there have been 100,125 positive infections in the county.

There are currently 326 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 65 being in intensive care units.

There are currently 3,170 active cases in the county, according to Wednesday's report.

