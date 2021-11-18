Hidalgo County reports 3 COVID-related deaths, all unvaccinated

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 100 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the three deaths, three were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a woman in her 60s from McAllen, a man in his 70s from McAllen and a man in his 60s from San Juan.

The 100 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 16 20s 9 30s 15 40s 9 50s 7 60s 3 70+ 8 Total: 100

A total of 57 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 54 adult patients and three pediatric patients.

Of the 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 34 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 736 staff members and 3,883 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,744 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,487 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 511 active cases in the county.

