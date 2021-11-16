Hidalgo County reports 87 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 87 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the Hidalgo County COVID-19 death count at 3,483, the report stated.

The 87 new cases were an increase of 38 cases from Monday, when the county reported 49 new cases and two deaths.

The 87 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 35 12-19 21 20s 8 30s 3 40s 5 50s 8 60s 3 70+ 4 Total: 87

A total of 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of 13 patients since Monday. The 63 hospitalized include 58 adults and five pediatric patients.

Of the 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 are in intensive care units. All 23 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 732 staff members and 3,839 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,592 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

There are currently 476 active cases in the county.