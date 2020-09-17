Hidalgo County reports 329 new coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths, including a female in her 20's

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 18 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 329 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,488 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 30,375.

Among those who died is a female in her 20's from Mission.

“My prayers and condolences go out to the families and friends of the 18 individuals,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “To those currently battling this disease and who are at home, I urge you to remain quarantined so that you may not infect a loved one or anyone in our community.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 209 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 80 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,745 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,142 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





