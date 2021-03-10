Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 238 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday four coronavirus-related deaths and 238 positive cases of COVID-19.

The deaths were evenly split between two men and two women from the cities of Donna, Edinburg and Mission according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. With the exception of an Edinburg male in his 40s, the victims were all in their 70s or older. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic started, 2,698 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 386 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases,131 are confirmed, 95 are probable and 12 are suspect. Since the pandemic started, 79,380 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

Of those total cases, 2,377 remain active.

156 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 related complications with 71 of them being treated in intensive care units.

WATCH:

City of Edinburg holds press conference on COVID-19 protocols