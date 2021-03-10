x

WATCH: City of Edinburg holds press conference on COVID-19 protocols

4 hours 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, March 10 2021 Mar 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 9:24 AM March 10, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Staff
The city of Edinburg will hold a press conference on Wednesday to address how the city will continue to implement work safe protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to a news release. 

