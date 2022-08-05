Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 836 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Three women from Mercedes, Pharr and Weslaco, and a man from Donna died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 70s or older. Three of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 142 12-19 77 20s 150 30s 104 40s 129 50s 87 60s 63 70+ 84 Total: 836

The county also reported 104 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 87 adults and 17 children.

Of the 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 people are in intensive care units. They include 20 adults and four children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,949 people have died due to the virus in the county and 221,778 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,493 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.