Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 97 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported six people died due to the virus and 97 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the six people who died due to the virus, five were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from Mission.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 7 12-19 6 20s 16 30s 15 40s 12 50s 12 60s 13 70+ 16 Total: 97

The county also reported 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 61 adults and two children.

Of the 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 patients are in intensive care units, including 18 adult patients and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 194,981 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,867 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 554 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

WEDNESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 92 COVID cases

TUESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 321 COVID cases

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 339 COVID cases