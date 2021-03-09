Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 216 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday seven coronavirus-related deaths and 216 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human services Department. They were all in their 50s or older. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic started, 2,694 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 216 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 68 are confirmed, 140 are probable and eight are suspect. Since the pandemic started, 79,142 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

