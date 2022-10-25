Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 75 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 75 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 40s from Mission, a woman in her 60s from Pharr, a man in his 70s or older from Weslaco and a man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individual was not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers a three-day period from Oct. 21 through Oct. 24.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 23 12-19 5 20s 11 30s 5 40s 8 50s 6 60s 7 70+ 10 Total: 75

The county also reported that 31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 adults and two children.

Of the 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight adults are in the intensive care unit.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, five staff members and nine students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,026 people have died due to the virus in the county and 235,221 people have tested positive.

There are currently 138 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.