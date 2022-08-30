Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 848 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 848 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Five women from Pharr, McAllen, Alton and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. The women were past their 40s. One of the five people were not vaccinated, according to a report.

The report covers a three-day period from Aug.26 through Aug. 29, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 238 12-19 142 20s 89 30s 100 40s 119 50s 73 60s 44 70+ 43 Total: 848

The county also reported 107 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 79 adults and 28 children.

Out of the 107 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 adults and 1 child are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 3,980 people have died due to the virus in the county and 227,883 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,753 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.