Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths and 1,054 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 1,054 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission, a woman in her 70s or older from Mission and a woman in her 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. Three of the people were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 211 12-19 162 20s 121 30s 123 40s 146 50s 119 60s 97 70+ 75 Total: 1,054

The county also reported 107 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 78 adults and 29 children.

Of the 107 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 people are in intensive care units, including 10 adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,984 people have died due to the virus in the county and 228,97 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,940 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.