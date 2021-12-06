Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 290 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 290 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The person who died, a man in his 60s from Alamo, was not vaccinated, the report stated.

The 290 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 53 12-19 37 20s 33 30s 47 40s 48 50s 29 60s 26 70+ 17 Total: 290

A total of 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 54 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 61 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 are in intensive care units. They include 17 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and 30 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 781 staff members and 4,092 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 120,274 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,503 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 550 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.