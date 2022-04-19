Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 39 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 39 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from Mission died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 11 12-19 4 20s 5 30s 4 40s 4 50s 4 60s 6 70+ 1 Total: 39

The county also reported that 33 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 31 adults and two children.

Of the 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 adult patients are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 15 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 198,985 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,897 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 158 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

