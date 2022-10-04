Hidalgo County reports six coronavirus-related deaths, 393 cases of COVID-19

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 393 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 50s or older from Pharr, a woman in her 70s or older from Alamo, a woman in her 70s or older from Edinburg, a man in his 70s or older from Edinburg, a man in his 70s or older from Mission, and a man in his 70s or older from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the report.

Two of the six individuals were not vaccinated.

The report covers a three-day period from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 66 12-19 56 20s 46 30s 50 40s 50 50s 43 60s 38 70+ 45 Total: 393

The county also reported 50people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 35 adults and 15 children.

Of the 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 7 adults are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 17 staff members and 48 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,009 people have died due to the virus in the county and 234,204 people have tested positive.

There are currently 482 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.