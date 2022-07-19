Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,488 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,488 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who died were a woman in her 50s from McAllen and a woman over the age of 70 from an undisclosed city. The deceased individuals vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a four-day period from July 15 through July 18, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 278 12-19 153 20s 245 30s 212 40s 201 50s 147 60s 117 70+ 135 Total: 1488

The county also reported that 101 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 82 adults and 19 children.

Of the 101 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 people are in intensive care units. They include 11 adults and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 3,937 people have died due to the virus in the county and 216,454 people have tested positive.

There are currently 3,787 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.