Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,472 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,472 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The report covers a three-day period from July 1 through July 4, 2022.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|237
|12-19
|144
|20s
|234
|30s
|208
|40s
|189
|50s
|180
|60s
|140
|70+
|140
|Total:
|1,472
The county also reported that 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 adults and 15 children.
Of the 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 are in intensive care units. They include ten adults and three children.
Since the pandemic began, 3,929 people have died due to the virus in the county.
There are currently 2,710 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
More News
News Video
-
One in critical condition after Harlingen house fire
-
Made in the 956: Abuse survivor creates nonprofit for children with trauma
-
Valley couple celebrates 52nd wedding anniversary on Fourth of July
-
Protecting pets during the 4th of July
-
Valley police departments increasing patrols on 4th of July