Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,472 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,472 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers a three-day period from July 1 through July 4, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 237 12-19 144 20s 234 30s 208 40s 189 50s 180 60s 140 70+ 140 Total: 1,472

The county also reported that 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 57 adults and 15 children.

Of the 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 are in intensive care units. They include ten adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,929 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 2,710 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.