Hidalgo County reports two more coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County announced two more deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the county, the patients who died are a Edinburg man in his 50s and a woman from Palmview in her 70s. Both had underlying conditions.

There are now 10 reported deaths linked to the virus in Hidalgo County. Officials say 15 people remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.

The county also announced six more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The new patients are identified as two men in their 20s from Weslaco, an Edinburg man in his 60s, and two other men and a woman, according to the news release.

The added cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County to 409.

The county reported two more people were release from isolation, bring the total number of people who recovered to 235. Officials say 195 tests are pending.