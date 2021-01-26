Hidalgo County school superintendents explain vaccine process

Since December, thousands of vaccines have been distributed during COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Hidalgo County — a lot of them in partnership with school districts like McAllen ISD, PSJA ISD, Donna ISD and La Joya ISD.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says the partnership is due to the school districts’ resources needed to distribute the vaccines.

But now, teachers have expressed their frustration with the process, asking why some administrators are getting vaccinated before teachers who are in classrooms with students.

“That’s a recommendation requirement by the county because you want to make sure anybody that’s helping and volunteering is to get vaccinated,” said Donna ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez. “So those folks may not necessarily follow the 1A, 1B, but because they are helping, they have to get the vaccine.”

McAllen ISD Superintendent JA Gonzalez said more than 50 district nurses and several staff members and administrators volunteered to vaccinate the community during the city’s clinic.

“They’re going to be working with the general public,” Gonzalez said. “They’re going to see one 1,000 come through; They’re going to be within 6 feet of these individuals. So, it’s important we protect our staff.”

PSJA ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo said community vaccines were offered to all employees who qualify.

“We sent out a message here at PSJA to our employees and to those that qualify,” Arredondo said. “We are working with Hidalgo County and we’re issuing out those wristbands to everyone that is willing and able to come participate.”

Hidalgo County health officials say its public health policy to vaccinate individuals tending to the public during the pandemic.