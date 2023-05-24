Hidalgo County sheriff: Aggravated assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

A 53-year-old man died in an officer-involved shooting after attacking and threatening to kill his wife, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Two deputies with the sheriff's office were hospitalized following the incident, Guerra said in a Wednesday news conference.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 200 block of Moonstone Drive Tuesday at around 11:07 p.m. in reference to multiple 911 calls of an aggravated assault in progress, Guerra said.

Deputies at the scene made contact with the victim, who said her husband — identified as Enrique Ponce Martinez — arrived at her home with a knife and machete. Martinez threatened to kill her and placed the knife against her throat, the victim told deputies.

The victim ran away from Martinez toward a house across the street, and Martinez followed her in his truck and pinned her against the front door with it, Guerra said.

A resident at the house opened the front door, causing the victim to fall inside the house and run out the back door and hide in a nearby field. Martinez then entered the house armed with the knife to search for her, Guerra said.

Deputies at the scene who were speaking with the victim said Martinez was then seen in his truck driving at a high rate of speed toward the deputies and the victim to intentionally strike them, Guerra said.

Officers at the scene discharged their weapon at Martinez, striking him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Guerra added.

Martinez and the wife were married for over 30 years but were separated for the last five years, Guerra said, adding that the victim filed a protective order against him in March after he was arrested and charged with assaulting her. That order expired on May 10.

The investigation remains active, Guerra said.