Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds turkey giveaway
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office handed out over 1,570 turkeys Wednesday in Alton.
The drive-thru event was to share a little holiday spirit with the community, according to a social media post.
Watch the video above for an interview with Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
