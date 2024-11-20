x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds turkey giveaway

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds turkey giveaway
2 hours 8 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2024 Nov 20, 2024 November 20, 2024 8:26 PM November 20, 2024 in News - Local

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office handed out over 1,570 turkeys Wednesday in Alton.

The drive-thru event was to share a little holiday spirit with the community, according to a social media post.

Watch the video above for an interview with Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days