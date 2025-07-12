Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for sexual assault suspect

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Mission.

According to a news release, on July 9, deputies responded to the area of Bentsen Palm Drive and Mile 7 Road. They made contact with a female victim, who said an unknown man approached her.

The victim said the man "offered her items" and she entered his vehicle, where the man physically and sexually assaulted her, according to a news release.

The news release said investigators with the sheriff's office are working on identifying the man and the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.