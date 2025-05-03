Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for suspect wanted in connection with shooting in Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 22-year-old male at a party in Weslaco.

According to a news release, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the 3000 block of West Mile 5 North at around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim was attending a party when unknown individuals announced the party was over. Shortly after, gunshots were fired, according to the news release.

The news release said as the victim attempted to leave the residence when he was shot and collapsed near his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received information that the suspected shooter is a Hispanic male who was last seen fleeing the scene in an older model red Ford Mustang with a black bumper, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.