Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office seeking robbery suspect

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who committed several robberies in multiple cities.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the suspect robbed several local businesses in McAllen, Mission, Peñitas and Alton.

?? Robbery Suspect?? The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify this suspect. The suspect has... Posted by Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

“These robberies have occurred during the evening to early morning hours, as the suspect displays a knife to demand money,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “He is described as an adult man in his 20s, thin build, and of average height.”

Those with information on the suspect are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or at the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.