Hidalgo County Sheriff warns parents after two teens killed in ATV accident

Two families are in mourning after their loved ones, two teens age 17 and 18 years old, died in an ATV crash.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says it's one of more than two dozen accidents this year alone, and that number is expected to grow during the holidays.

The accident happened near Edinburg Lake, where the two teens were pinned beneath the ATV underwater. It's why the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is pleading with parents to keep the keys out of kids' hands.

"The likelihood of being killed or injured is very high," Guerra said.

Two other passengers, ages 12 and 15 years old, ran to a nearby home to get help.

The sheriff's office has seen close to 25 ATV accidents this year, around 10 percent of them were fatal. With the holidays still in full swing, Guerra is worried that the number could grow.

Guerra says the 17-year-old victim was behind the wheel, and it was their first time driving an ATV. He said it's a pattern the sheriff's office see with these accidents.

"It's usually someone inexperienced driving," Guerra said. "If you hand the keys over to someone or younger, you could be held liable."

Because the driver was of age, there won't be any criminal charges in this case.

