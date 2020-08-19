Hidalgo County surpasses 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths, announces 290 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 20 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 290 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,019 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 23,116.

“I send my condolences to these 20 families for the loss of their loved one,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Our medical experts tell us the best way to stop the spread is to wear a mask, use proper hygiene, keep 6 feet apart from others, and avoid any social gatherings of 10 people or more.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 446 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 182 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,319 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,778 known active cases in Hidalgo County.