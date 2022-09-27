Hidalgo County surpasses 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County reached a grim milestone Tuesday, surpassing 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report covering a three-day period from Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.

The county reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 370 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report.

Hidalgo County also released its fourth memorial video honoring the lives lost to the virus in the county.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 102 12-19 53 20s 44 30s 28 40s 36 50s 40 60s 24 70+ 43 Total: 370

The county also reported 47 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 adults and 17 children.

Of the 47 people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven adults are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 11 staff members and 53 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,001 people have died due to the virus in the county and 233,330 people have tested positive.

There are currently 654 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.