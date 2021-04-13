Hidalgo County temporarily discontinuing homebound vaccinations of J&J vaccine
The Hidalgo County Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program is temporarily discontinuing the usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Tuesday.
Homebound vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been temporarily discontinued based on recommendations from...Posted by Richard Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge on Tuesday, April 13, 2021
The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they recommend vaccine providers pause using those vaccines as they investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Hidalgo County launches homebound vaccination initiative
The county homebound vaccination program was announced last week and homebound and elderly residents can call 956-292-7765 to set up an appointment with the county to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at home.
