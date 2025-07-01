Hidalgo County to auction off items from old courthouse

Hidalgo County is inviting the public to own a piece of history.

The county will host a virtual auction of items that were part of the Old Hidalgo County Courthouse, which includes tables, chairs, bookshelves and other office items.

The auction will be held online on Friday, July 11 starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Interested buyers can register for the auction and bid online at bondauctioneers.com and proxibid.com.

The list of merchandise that will be auctioned off can be viewed online.

Items can be viewed in person on Thursday, July 10, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Hidalgo County Courthouse located at 100 N. Closner Blvd., the news release stated.

To view items in person, interested buyers must have a signed applicable general liability waiver and provide a photo I.D. in order to be admitted into the property.

Once items are purchased, bidders must make an appointment with Bond & Bond Auctioneers to pick up items from the Old Courthouse from Monday, July 14, 2025, to Thursday, July 17, 2025, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Hidalgo County Purchasing Department, Fixed Asset Division at 956-318-2626.

Watch the video above for the full story.