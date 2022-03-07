Hidalgo County to distribute space heaters to qualifying households while supplies last

Photo credit: Hidalgo County CSA

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will distribute space heaters to vulnerable households on Tuesday, March 8, at the CFA office in Edinburg located at 2524 N. Closner Blvd.

In-person distribution will take place on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last.

A vulnerable household must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• A household with children ages 5 and under • A disabled household member

Interested applicants must provide a recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, and identification and proof of residency for every household member.

For more information, call the CSA office at 956-383-6240.