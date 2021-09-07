Hidalgo County to hold online jewelry auction

Samples of items available for auction. Photo Credit via Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County will hold a Webcast Auction of court awarded jewelry next week.

The auction is set for Thursday, Sept. 16. Interested buyers must register online, a release from the county announced.

Bidding starts on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and ends until the last item is sold.

Items can be viewed in person at the Hidalgo County Administration Building Purchasing Department – located on 2812 S. Business 281 - on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information, please contact AMT Auctions at (210) 376-9267 or amtauctions@gmail.com. You can also contact the Hidalgo County Purchasing Department, Fixed Asset Division at 956-318-2626.