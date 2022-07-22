Hidalgo County two coronavirus-related deaths, 883 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 883 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 60s from Alamo and a man in his 70s or older from an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus. One of the men was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from July 19 through July 21, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 152 12-19 73 20s 145 30s 116 40s 129 50s 100 60s 90 70+ 78 Total: 883

The county also reported 104 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 91 adults and 13 children.

Of the 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 people are in intensive care units. They include 13 adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,939 people have died due to the virus in the county and 217,337 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,735 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.