Hidalgo ISD announces appointment of new superintendent
Hidalgo Independent School District announced the appointment of Dr. J.A. Gonzalez as the new superintendent.
According to a news release, Gonzalez recently served as superintendent of Harlingen Independent School District during the 2023-2024 school year. He also served as superintendent at McAllen Independent School District, earning state and national recognition, including being named 2020 Texas Superintendent of the Year.
Throughout his 28 educational career, Gonzalez has held many titles, including teacher, coach, principal, professor and visionary administrator, according to the news release.
The news release said Gonzalez has also launched many programs ranging from STEAM-Plus education and collegiate academies to mental health initiatives and career pathways for students.
Hidalgo ISD does plan on hosting a community welcome event to introduce Gonzalez and give students, families and staff the opportunity to meet him in person, according to the news release.
