Hidalgo ISD lifting mask mandate, superintendent says

7 hours 16 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, April 01 2022 Apr 1, 2022 April 01, 2022 11:34 AM April 01, 2022 in News- Education
By: Dina Herrera-Garza
The Hidalgo Independent School District is the latest district to lift its mask mandate.

Hidalgo ISD will lift its mask mandate on Monday, April 4, Superintendent Xavier Salinas announced Friday. 

School districts across the Valley have also loosened its mask requirements in recent weeks, including PSJA ISD, Brownsville ISD, and La Villa ISD.

