Hidalgo ISD lifting mask mandate, superintendent says
The Hidalgo Independent School District is the latest district to lift its mask mandate.
Hidalgo ISD will lift its mask mandate on Monday, April 4, Superintendent Xavier Salinas announced Friday.
School districts across the Valley have also loosened its mask requirements in recent weeks, including PSJA ISD, Brownsville ISD, and La Villa ISD.
