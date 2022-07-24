x

PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate

3 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 March 29, 2022 10:43 PM March 29, 2022 in News - Local

School board trustees with the PSJA school district voted to lift the district’s mask mandate.

The district said they still strongly recommend students and staff wear a mask.

The district added the superintendent has the authority to reinstate the mandate if there's a surge of cases and a change in the CDC or local health authority recommendation.

