PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate
School board trustees with the PSJA school district voted to lift the district’s mask mandate.
The district said they still strongly recommend students and staff wear a mask.
The district added the superintendent has the authority to reinstate the mandate if there's a surge of cases and a change in the CDC or local health authority recommendation.
