Hidalgo ISD superintendent voices disagreement with TEA guidelines to start in-class instruction

Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency laid out its safety guidelines for the upcoming school year.

Xavier Salinas, superintendent at Hidalgo Independent School District, calls reopening a risky move as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Rio Grande Valley.

Salinas says the district has been preparing for the possibility of in-person instruction for months. However, the superintendent doesn’t agree with the TEA guidelines.

