TEA releases health safety guidelines for upcoming school year

The Texas Education Agency released on Tuesday new guidelines for students returning to classrooms this upcoming school year.

According to Mike Morath, the TEA commissioner, said in a news release the guidelines provide public school districts and its parents to decide how students will be taught during the ongoing pandemic.

Parents will have the choice to send their children back on-campus or to be taught remotely online. The guidelines will allow parents to switch from in-class learning to online at any point in the year.

If parents choose to send students who are taught remotely back to the classroom, they must remain under online instruction for a full grading period.

New health and safety measures will also be in place for all public schools in the state. All students, teachers, staff and visitors on-campus must be screened before their allowed to enter the school. Face coverings will be required in all buildings under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. Schools will be allowed to implement their own procedures.

The TEA will be providing additional resources to public schools at no cost, such as personal protective equipment, tools and software for remote instruction and extra training for teachers. Any other coronavirus-related expenses during the school year will be reimbursed.

View the public health guidelines set by the TEA here.