High School Baseball - Area Round Playoff Scores
Friday, May 15th
6A Area Round
Game 2: Los Fresnos 2, San Antonio Brennan 1 (Falcons win series 2-0)
Game 2: Edinburg Vela 6, Laredo United South 4 (Sabercats win series 2-0)
Game 1: Eagle Pass 10, Harlingen High 0 (Eagles lead series 1-0)
Game 1: La Joya 8, SA Stevens 2 (Coyotes lead series 1-0)
5A Area Round
Game 1: Corpus Christi Carroll 7, Brownsville Porter 3 (Tigers lead series 1-0)
Game 2: Gregory Portland 7, Sharyland 0 (Panthers win series 2-0)
4A Area Round
Game 2: Raymondville 11, Hondo 1 (series tied 1-1)
Game 3: Hondo 4, Raymondville 3 (Owls win series 2-1)
3A Area Round
Game 2: Bishop 11, Lyford 2 (Bishop wins series 2-0)