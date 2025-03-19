High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Sharyland-Porter set for rematch of 2023 regional quarterfinal

Back in 2023, the Sharyland Rattlers had to face off against the Porter Cowboys in the regional quarterfinals in order to clinch a state tournament appearance. This time around, they're facing off in the very first round.

"It's an honor to be in the playoffs again, especially now that the competition is getting tougher," Porter head coach Jose Espitia said. "(This) is supposed to be a rebuilding year so just the fact that they're back in a tough district, it's a pleasure and we're going to enjoy every minute of it."

Everything is much different this time around. Both teams are coming in with very young and talented groups. However, one of things that is staying the same from 2023's matchup is the coaches leading these programs into the playoff battle.

"We want to focus on ourselves," Sharyland head coach Jorge Guerra said. "I mean it's the playoffs. You have to adjust, you have to think of things that can happen during the game."

"It was one of the most complicated teams we faced in the playoffs when we made the state tournament," Sharyland senior goalie Juan O'Farrill recounted of their last playoff matchup with Porter. "We just have to go with the mentality that we can do it."

The matchup will take place on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in Brownsville.

Click here for more Valley high school soccer playoff preview coverage.