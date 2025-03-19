High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener

One of the best teams heading into the postseason around the RGV is Economedes.

They're coming off a district title winning season and now welcome in San Benito for the first round matchup in Edinburg.

These two teams are already familiar with each other with Economedes taking the 5-2 win in their regular season matchup.

"We're expecting a tougher game this time around," Economedes head coach Juan Rodriguez said. "I know we're taking it one game at a time. From now on it's win or go home... and we're gonna come out here and treat them as a state champion, and do our best to try and get that W."

The Jaguars are coming into the playoffs red hot, having not lost a game since January. On the other side, San Benito struggled towards the end of the district season, but still managed to do enough to clinch a playoff berth.

"They're gonna came out as hungry as we are," Economedes junior midfielder Jose Villarreal added. "I have faith in my team and we're very excited to play that game and we're ready to advance to the second round."

