High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Harlingen South girls gear up for postseason after third straight district title

The Harlingen South Lady Hawks are district champions for the third straight season.

Now, it's playoff preparation time once more for the Lady Hawks.

This Thursday against Edinburg Vela is a rematch from two years ago when the Lady Sabercats knocked out Harlingen South in the first round.

"For our seniors I know it's their revenge," Lady Hawks coach Debra Galvan said. "For the rest of us it's just another game that we have to go beat and play so we can move on into playoffs."

Coach Galvan has been one of the key factors to this Lady Hawks team re-emerging as a dominant program. The Harlingen South graduate has led the team to a district championship in all three seasons as head coach.

"It's wonderful to coach girls like this that are eager to buy in the program," Gavaln said. "Give a 100% no matter what and every year they just keep getting better and better so I'm very proud of them."

Despite the regular season success, the team boasts just one playoff win during this three-year span. Their sights are set on a much deeper playoff run this time around.

"Putting our best foot forward at practice and making sure we're all pushing ourselves to get there and go as far as we possibly can," Harlingen South senior left wing Adanna Canales said of the mindset heading into the postseason.

"We need to be the best that we possibly can," Lady Hawks senior left back Analisa Rodriguez added. "We want to prove we've come a long way and it's our home turf so we want to take the win and just prove to everybody what Harlingen South is."

The playoff battle in the bi-district round is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday in Harlingen.

