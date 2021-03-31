x

High School Soccer - Area Round Scores

Wednesday, March 31 2021
By: Alex Del Barrio

Monday, March 29th

Boys Soccer - Area Round

6A

Laredo Alexander 2, Los Fresnos 1

5A

Brownsville Porter 3, Victoria East 0

Girls Soccer - Area Round

Flour Bluff 1, Sharyland 0

Tuesday, March 30th

Boys Soccer - Area Round

6A

San Antonio Harlan 3, Harlingen South 1

Del Rio 3, Juarez-Lincoln 0

Laredo United 3, Edinburg 0

5A

Valley View 4, Rio Grande City 2

Sharyland 5, Corpus Christi Ray 0

Brownsville Veterans 2, Flour Bluff 0

4A

IDEA Riverside 5, Alice 2

Hidalgo, Grulla - Not Reported

IDEA Pharr 2, Vanguard Academy 0

Corpus Christi London 2, Brownsville Jubilee 1

Girls Soccer - Area Round

6A

Los Fresnos 1, Laredo Alexander

San Antonio Brennan 4, Harlingen 0

Donna North 2, San Antonio O'Connor 1 - PKS

Edinburg Vela 4, San Antonio Taft 3

5A

Gregory Portland 3, McAllen Rowe 0

McAllen High 7, Victoria West 1

4A

Corpus Christi London 3, Hidalgo 0

Santa Gertrudis 3, Brownsville Jubilee 2

Tuloso-Midway 4, Port Isabel 1

Calallen 13, La Feria 0

