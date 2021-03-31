High School Soccer - Area Round Scores
Monday, March 29th
Boys Soccer - Area Round
6A
Laredo Alexander 2, Los Fresnos 1
5A
Brownsville Porter 3, Victoria East 0
Girls Soccer - Area Round
Flour Bluff 1, Sharyland 0
Tuesday, March 30th
Boys Soccer - Area Round
6A
San Antonio Harlan 3, Harlingen South 1
Del Rio 3, Juarez-Lincoln 0
Laredo United 3, Edinburg 0
5A
Valley View 4, Rio Grande City 2
Sharyland 5, Corpus Christi Ray 0
Brownsville Veterans 2, Flour Bluff 0
4A
IDEA Riverside 5, Alice 2
Hidalgo, Grulla - Not Reported
IDEA Pharr 2, Vanguard Academy 0
Corpus Christi London 2, Brownsville Jubilee 1
Girls Soccer - Area Round
6A
Los Fresnos 1, Laredo Alexander
San Antonio Brennan 4, Harlingen 0
Donna North 2, San Antonio O'Connor 1 - PKS
Edinburg Vela 4, San Antonio Taft 3
5A
Gregory Portland 3, McAllen Rowe 0
McAllen High 7, Victoria West 1
4A
Corpus Christi London 3, Hidalgo 0
Santa Gertrudis 3, Brownsville Jubilee 2
Tuloso-Midway 4, Port Isabel 1
Calallen 13, La Feria 0
More News
News Video
-
Press pool allowed look inside Donna migrant detention facility
-
Harlingen begins homebound vaccination program
-
Pharr PD unveils new non-lethal tool for making arrests
-
Latest SpaceX launch creates taxpayer, environmental concerns
-
Texas House members tour Donna migrant detention facility as part of congressional...