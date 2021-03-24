High School Softball - Tuesday March 23rd
High School Softball Scores
Tuesday, March 23rd
PSJA North 15, Edinburg Vela 3
Edinburg North 14, Economedes 1
Edinburg 20, Juarez-Lincoln 0
Mission 11, La Joya 0
Rio Grande City 11, Laredo Martin 0
Mission Veterans 15, Laredo Cigarroa 3
Edcouch-Elsa 4, Bro. Porter 1
Mercedes 10, Bro. Lopez 1
Weslaco East 14, Donna High 0
Nikki Rowe 20, McAllen Memorial 3
Sharyland Pioneer 2, PSJA Memorial 0
McAllen High 9, Sharyland 6
La Feria 10, Hidalgo 0
Rio Hondo 12, Raymondville 2
Port Isabel 16, Grulla 8
