x

High School Softball - Tuesday March 23rd

7 hours 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, March 23 2021 Mar 23, 2021 March 23, 2021 10:49 PM March 23, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

High School Softball Scores

Tuesday, March 23rd

PSJA North 15, Edinburg Vela 3

Edinburg North 14, Economedes 1

Edinburg 20, Juarez-Lincoln 0

Mission 11, La Joya 0

Rio Grande City 11, Laredo Martin 0

Mission Veterans 15, Laredo Cigarroa 3

Edcouch-Elsa 4, Bro. Porter 1

Mercedes 10, Bro. Lopez 1

Weslaco East 14, Donna High 0

Nikki Rowe 20, McAllen Memorial 3

Sharyland Pioneer 2, PSJA Memorial 0

McAllen High 9, Sharyland 6

La Feria 10, Hidalgo 0

Rio Hondo 12, Raymondville 2

Port Isabel 16, Grulla 8

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days