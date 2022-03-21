High winds cause power outages, force some Port Isabel businesses to close for the day

Strong winds caused power outages in several cities across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Port Isabel police say they responded to multiple calls due to the strong wind gusts, adding that they continue to patrol the area looking for any power poles that may have been blown down.

Officials say some businesses lost power and were forced to close their doors for the day.

AEP crews were seen across the city working on downed power lines.

