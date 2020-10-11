Highway 281 in Edinburg Now Open following Shutdown Caused by Accident

UPDATE (11/28): Highway 281 is now open following a major accident that forced it to be closed.

An overnight crash caused the closure.

The final pieces of the tractor trailer have been removed and all the NB lanes of I-69C are open. pic.twitter.com/guUb0KGP0U — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) November 28, 2018

Investigators say everyone involved survived.

-----

EDINBURG – A major accident forced the expressway in Edinburg to be shut down for hours overnight and into the morning.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of Expressway 281 near Ramseyer Road.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer truck and passenger vehicle, causing the truck to engulf in flames.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has not received information on the conditions of the people in the vehicles.

Watch the news clip above for further information.