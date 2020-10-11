Highway 281 in Edinburg Now Open following Shutdown Caused by Accident
UPDATE (11/28): Highway 281 is now open following a major accident that forced it to be closed.
An overnight crash caused the closure.
The final pieces of the tractor trailer have been removed and all the NB lanes of I-69C are open. pic.twitter.com/guUb0KGP0U— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) November 28, 2018
Investigators say everyone involved survived.
-----
EDINBURG – A major accident forced the expressway in Edinburg to be shut down for hours overnight and into the morning.
It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of Expressway 281 near Ramseyer Road.
The accident involved a tractor-trailer truck and passenger vehicle, causing the truck to engulf in flames.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS has not received information on the conditions of the people in the vehicles.
Watch the news clip above for further information.
More News
News Video
-
Organization asking McAllen ISD to diversity their curriculum
-
South Padre Island recovering from high tides and storm surge due to...
-
Cameron County officials discuss plans for a COVID-19 vaccine that's set to...
-
Multimillion dollar "Main Street Project" is in the works for the city...
-
Two students at IDEA Academy in Edinburg test positive for COVID-19