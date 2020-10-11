x

Highway 281 in Edinburg Now Open following Shutdown Caused by Accident

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 November 28, 2018 8:00 AM November 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE (11/28): Highway 281 is now open following a major accident that forced it to be closed. 

An overnight crash caused the closure. 

Investigators say everyone involved survived. 

EDINBURG – A major accident forced the expressway in Edinburg to be shut down for hours overnight and into the morning.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of Expressway 281 near Ramseyer Road.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer truck and passenger vehicle, causing the truck to engulf in flames.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS has not received information on the conditions of the people in the vehicles.

