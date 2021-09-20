x

Hispanic Heritage Month: McAllen business owner shares journey to the U.S.

By: Cassandra Garcia

At nine years old, Jorge Salcines, owner of McAllen Sports, left his home country of Cuba to move to the U.S. with his family. Although miles away, Salcines never lost touch with his roots. 

Today, he shares his Cuban culture with the Rio Grande Valley, a community he loves and has made his home while embracing other Hispanic cultures along the way.  

"There's not very many Cubans here, but the Mexican culture sort of embraced me, and I embraced them," Salcines said. "I love this area. I mean, the people are very friendly."

